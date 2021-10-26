Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 882.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.