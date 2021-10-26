Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

