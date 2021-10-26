Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. 12,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.53% of Arch Resources worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

