Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.40. The stock had a trading volume of 855,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

