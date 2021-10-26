Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce sales of $71.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

