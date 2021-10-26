Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $950.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

