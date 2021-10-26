AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.0719 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $228,102.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00073329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00103737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.77 or 0.99636342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.64 or 0.06765715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00021723 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

