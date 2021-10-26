Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

