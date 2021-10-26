Andra AP fonden Sells 61,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.