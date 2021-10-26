Andra AP fonden Sells 43,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.