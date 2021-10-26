Andra AP fonden Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 314,289 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

