Analyzing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -91.56

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 263.42%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 47.44%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.