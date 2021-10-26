Analyzing Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17% Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28%

48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antares Pharma and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.18 $56.20 million $0.06 61.33 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 129.36 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -2.78

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 80.03%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Asensus Surgical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

