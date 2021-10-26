Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $40.78

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,553,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,509,084. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

