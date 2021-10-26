Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $23.13

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.
COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
COMP traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Compass has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
