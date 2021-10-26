Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $23.13

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Compass has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.