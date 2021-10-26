Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $4,146.24

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,142.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AMZN traded up $62.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,383.15. 153,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

