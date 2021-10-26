Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,984,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.22. 101,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

