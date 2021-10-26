Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $31.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.69 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $128.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 5.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 675,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

