Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AZN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 190,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,036. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.