Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TACT. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The company has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

