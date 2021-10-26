Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report sales of $153.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Shares of KNSL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.16. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

