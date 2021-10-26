Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,223. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.