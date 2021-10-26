Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,101. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

