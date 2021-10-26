Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 17,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $790.67 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

