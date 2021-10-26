Amundi Takes $312.78 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,420,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,784,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.22% of Citigroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

