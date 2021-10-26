Amundi Purchases Shares of 7,184,648 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,184,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,402,000. Amundi owned 1.83% of The Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.