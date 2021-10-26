Amundi Purchases Shares of 1,194,119 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,194,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $246.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

