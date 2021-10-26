Amundi Invests $247.79 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,045,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

