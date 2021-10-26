Amundi Buys New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,704,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

