Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 50,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,485,838. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.