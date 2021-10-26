American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $178.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $182.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

