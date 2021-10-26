American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

