AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $720.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $664.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $740.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

