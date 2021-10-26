Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $35,462,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.44. 125,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157 over the last ninety days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
