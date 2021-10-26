Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $35,462,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.44. 125,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,594 shares of company stock worth $301,025,157 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.40.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.