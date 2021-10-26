Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 1,322,180 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP remained flat at $$5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

