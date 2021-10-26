Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 305,411 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 305,411 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,175,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.74. 22,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,345. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $176.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

