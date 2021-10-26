Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $180.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $704.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.