Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

ARLP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.80. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

