Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,593. The company has a market cap of $811.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.