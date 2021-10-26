Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $812.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.