Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,781 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $53,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 14,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,475. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

