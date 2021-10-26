Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.22.

BABA opened at $176.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $478.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

