Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stake Decreased by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises about 5.2% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,164. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

