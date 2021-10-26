Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,533 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

AA opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.