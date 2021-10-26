Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.