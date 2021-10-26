AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

