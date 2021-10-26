Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.