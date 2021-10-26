Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 25.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 968,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 336.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

