Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $27,000 in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 903,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Shares of MRGR stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94.

