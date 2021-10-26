Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

